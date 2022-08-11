Yogi Checks On Comedian Raju Srivastava's Health, Wishes Speedy Recovery

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday spoke to the relatives of comedian Raju Srivastava, who was admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after suffering a heart attack, and enquired about his health.

Srivastava is also the chairman of Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council. Adityanath tweeted, "After talking to the wife of well-known comedian Shri Raju Shrivastava, gathered information about his health. Praying to Prabhu Shri Ram for his speedy recovery."

The 58-year-old comedian suffered a heart attack while at the gym on Wednesday. He underwent angioplasty later in the day. Srivastava is in a critical condition and has been put on life support at the Intensive Care Unit, sources at AIIMS said on Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)