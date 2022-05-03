A case of Omicron sub-variant XE has been confirmed by the Indian SARS-CoV2 Genomics Sequencing Consortium (INSACOG), a network of national testing laboratories set up by the government. The Omicron sub-variant XE is the latest in a line of coronavirus strains that has stimulated people’s curiosity and has even raised concerns about increased transmissibility and severity. The new sub-variant has been found to be only about 10 per cent more transmissible than the currently dominant BA.2 variant of Omicron, which triggered the third Covid wave in the country in January as per the reports by The Indian Express.



However, no official confirmation has been made on where the sample has been obtained from.

What we know about Omicron sub-variant XE:

The XE variant is a recombinant. Recombinant strains of coronaviruses, which are mixtures of two strains, are bound to emerge as virus circulates among people, according to experts. Several viruses can swap parts of their genetic makeup to create recombinant viruses. In a hybrid virus, characteristics from each strain combine with each other.

This means it contains the mutations found in BA.1 as well as BA.2 variants of Omicron. The process of genetic mutations in viruses and other organisms is a common occurrence. The INSACOG bulletin states that the "Omicron (BA.2) is the dominant variant in India till date."

Early reports referred to XE as the “Frankenstein” variant – a reference to Frankenstein's Monster, which was made by mixing several body parts in a famous novel. Only a small fraction of these mutations significantly alter the abilities of the virus to infect or cause severe diseases.

The XE was first discovered in the United Kingdom in January 2022. Around 600 cases have since been discovered across the world.

Covid-19 XE Variant Symptoms, danger and transmission:

The XE variant so far does not appear to be very different from other Omicron sub-variants. This variant is 10 per cent more transmissible than Omicron’s BA.2 sub-variant, which itself was 80 per cent more transmissible than the BA.1 sub-variant, according to the World Health Organization.

Experts have highlighted that XE emerged very quickly after previous Omicron waves and it means that this new sub-variant will face natural immunity from recoveries from earlier Omicron infections. Increased vaccination across the world is also believed to blunt any impact that XE might have had, combined with natural immunity.

The XE does not appear to have any special symptoms. When asked about the new rise in cases in some regions of India including Delhi, the lab investigator pointed out that it “is not as sharp as seen during the Delta or the Omicron wave” as per the reports.

Carlos Malvestutto, an infectious disease specialist at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, told Healthline, “It has already happened a few times and usually the way that it happens is you have two circulating variants, someone may get infected with both at the same time and then the virus will recombine with characteristics of both variants.” There is no indication so far that XE is any better at escaping immunity from either earlier infection or vaccination he further on added.

The Government official said that it is “a fun exercise for molecular epidemiologists to record all the changes in the virus”. “But it has no public health significance unless we see it spreading faster, affecting a different population, or causing severe disease,” Dismissing any reason for concern, the official said reported by The Indian Express.

Carl Fichtenbaum, an expert at the Cincinnati College of Medicine, said increased transmissibility of XE – or any other variant of the virus – does not necessarily make it more dangerous.“It just means that in animal models and humans, the rate of infection is higher. It does not mean it makes you sicker or more likely to be hospitalised” he said.