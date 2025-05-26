National

Women Lead Water Revolution In Karauli, Rajasthan: Transforming Deserts Into Fertile Lands

In Rajasthan's Karauli district, women have spearheaded a transformative water conservation movement. By reviving traditional structures like pokhars and johads, they've turned barren landscapes into fertile agricultural zones, ensuring water security and empowering communities. Their efforts have not only enhanced agriculture but also improved education and livelihoods for many.