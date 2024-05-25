National

Woman Dies On Way To Polling Centre In UP's Sant Kabir Nagar

Additional SP Shashi Shekhar Singh said that the deceased was identified as Jandhari Devi (55) wife of Basant, a resident of Manjhriya Pathan village.

File Image
Woman dies on her way to polling booth in UP Photo: File Image
info_icon

A woman died on her way to the polling centre in a village in Sant Kabir Nagar district on Saturday, police said.

He said that in the morning hour, Jandhari Devi left home to cast her vote but collapsed on the way to the polling centre. Her family members rushed her to the hospital where the doctor declared her dead.

Additional SP said that the administration is in contact with the family of the deceased. The exact cause of death is not yet known.

Meanwhile, in Bhadohi district one Malti Devi (24), a resident of Rajaipur Village, who got married on Friday night reached the polling booth in her bridal attire to vote before going to her in-laws home, District Information Officer Pankaj Kumar said.

