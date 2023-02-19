Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Will Make Every Effort To Make Life In Ladakh Easier: PM Modi

Home National

Will Make Every Effort To Make Life In Ladakh Easier: PM Modi

Tagging his tweet, Modi, in a tweet in Hindi, said, "We will leave no stone unturned to make life easier for the people of Ladakh."Tagging his tweet, Modi, in a tweet in Hindi, said, "We will leave no stone unturned to make life easier for the people of Ladakh."

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi asserted that his govt will make life easier for people in Ladakh PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 10:18 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that his government will leave no stone unturned to make life easier for the people of Ladakh.  

He made the comment tagging a tweet by Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal in which he said the Modi government approved Rs 1681.51 crore for the construction of the 4.1-km-long Shinkun La tunnel to be completed by 2025 to provide all-weather connectivity to Ladakh.

"The residents of Lungnak Valley of Zanskar, the most backward region of Ladakh, welcomed and thanked Modi ji for this decision," the Lok Sabha MP from the Union Territory said.  

Related stories

Boost To India's Wildlife Diversity: PM Modi On 12 Cheetahs Arriving In MP's Kuno National Park

Shivaji's Courage, Emphasis On Good Governance Inspires Us: PM Modi

Is Modi Govt So Feeble It Can Be Toppled By Stray Statement Of A 92-Year-Old: Chidambaram On Soros

Tagging his tweet, Modi, in a tweet in Hindi, said, "We will leave no stone unturned to make life easier for the people of Ladakh."

Tags

National Ladakh Life PM Modi Effort Government Tweet
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test: Border, Hayden Shocked By AUS Batting

IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test: Border, Hayden Shocked By AUS Batting

Doors of Perception: Mumbai Artist Uses iPad To Reveal Dystopic Reality Of 'Normal' Families

Doors of Perception: Mumbai Artist Uses iPad To Reveal Dystopic Reality Of 'Normal' Families