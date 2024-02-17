Tamil Nadu: Car With AIADMK Flag Chases Wild Elephant In Anaimalai Reserve Forest, Activists Seek Action

A purported video of a wild elephant being chased by people inside Tamil Nadu's Anaimalai Reserve Forest in Pollachi has drawn strong criticism prompting several environmental activists to seek strict action against the perpetrators.
The video that had surfaced on social media showed a car carrying an AIADMK flag chasing the wild tusker, which appeared upset as it was seen wagging its tail frantically and running for a safe shelter.
What did the forest officials say?
According to the wildlife watchers of the reserve forest, the video was shot on Navamalai road where movement of vehicles are reportedly restricted after 6 pm as it passes through the core Tiger Reserve.
The forest officials also claimed that an AIADMK cadre, Mithun Mathi, who posted the video on his Instagram story, was driving the vehicle where public access is restricted.
Strongl condemning the act of frightening the wild animal, several environmental activists have sought action under Section 9 of the Wildlife Protection Act, which amounts to hunting and might even attract imprisonment as the Indian Elephant is a protected species.
It has been reported that the matter has been brought to the attention of the State Chief Wildlife Warden, Srinivas Reddy, who reportedly has assured of taking appropriate action against the perpetrators.