Why Is PM 'Running Away' From Caste Census: Congress

He asked why is the prime minister running away from a caste census and so confused on this issue.

"Sometimes he says that there is no caste in India. He says that he knows only two castes, the rich and the poor. Sometimes he starts calling himself the biggest OBC?" Ramesh said.

Is it not true that in the year 2011, the UPA government had conducted the socio-economic and caste census of 25 crore families of the country, but the Modi government has not yet published the data, he asked.