Why Did The Supreme Court Reverse Its 2018 Ruling Limiting Stay Period To Six Months?

What is the Asian Resurfacing of Road Agency P. Ltd. Director V. Central Bureau of Investigation case?

In 2018, a three-judge-bench including Justices A K Goel, Navin Sinha and RF Nariman had directed that any ongoing cases with a stay on the trial will automatically have the stay lifted in six months to ensure that the civil or criminal proceedings do not remain pending for unduly period at the trial stage. The court was concerned that allowing indefinite stays could lead to prolonged litigation.

The bench had stated (in para 36), “…in all pending cases where stay against proceedings of a civil or criminal trial is operating, the same will come to an end on expiry of six months from today unless in an exceptional case by a speaking order such stay is extended. In cases where stay is granted in future, the same will end on expiry of six months from the date of such order unless similar extension is granted by a speaking order. The speaking order must show that the case was of such exceptional nature that continuing the stay is more important than having the trial finalised.”

In para 37, it said, “the High Courts may also issue instructions to this effect and monitor the same so that civil or criminal proceedings do not remain pending for unduly period at the trial stage.”