Why Did The Supreme Court Reverse Its 2018 Ruling Limiting Stay Period To Six Months?

SC’s decision to overturn the 2018 ruling

Justice Oka said, “We have held that we don’t agree with the view propounded by the three-judge bench in the case Asian Resurfacing of Road Agency Pvt Ltd & Anr vs. Central Bureau of Investigation.”

The bench stated that there could not be an automatic vacation of stay.

“We framed two questions. Whether this court in exercises of its jurisdiction under Article 142 of the Constitution can order automatic vacation of all interim orders of the High Courts of staying civil and criminal cases on the expiry of certain period, whether this court in exercise of its jurisdiction under Article 142 can direct the High Courts to decide the pending cases in which interim orders of stay of proceedings has been granted on a day-to-day basis and within a fixed period?”

The bench further added that it was unable to “concur with the directions” issued in paragraphs 36 and 37 of the 2018 SC ruling.

The Constitution bench, after hearing arguments from Senior Advocates Rakesh Dwivedi, Vijay Hansaria, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, and advocates Mahfooz Nazki and Amit Pai, had on December 13, reserved its judgement in the petitions filed by the High Court Bar Association Allahabad and others.

During the hearing, the bench noted two issues with the automatic vacation of stay orders. Firstly, it prejudiced litigants regardless of their conduct and secondly that the vacation of a stay order was a judicial act, not an administrative one.

Dwivedi in his arguments had highlighted the lack of thoughtful consideration in automatically vacating a stay order. The stay orders were being passed without considering the specifics of each case, which he argued was crucial for fair judicial decisions. He also added that delays in legal proceedings were often exacerbated when accused individuals secure interim orders, exploiting the situation.

Mehta agreed with Dwivedi, emphasising that the judicial discretion of high courts should not be restricted by a judicial or continuing “mandamus”.