Who Is The Outsider? : Outlook's Next Issue On The Electoral Frontlines

The political rivalries in Maharashtra have taken on an added layer of complexity this election as family members and former allies have turned into fierce opponents. In Thane’s Kopari-Pachpakhadi, three-time winner Eknath Shinde is set to face off against Kedar Dighe, the nephew of his mentor Anand Dighe. Meanwhile, Baramati is witnessing another uncle-nephew rivalry, with debutant Yugendra Pawar challenging his uncle and incumbent legislator Ajit Pawar.