Who Is The Outsider? : Outlook's Next Issue On The Electoral Frontlines

The political rivalries in Maharashtra have taken on an added layer of complexity this election as family members and former allies have turned into fierce opponents. In Thane’s Kopari-Pachpakhadi, three-time winner Eknath Shinde is set to face off against Kedar Dighe, the nephew of his mentor Anand Dighe. Meanwhile, Baramati is witnessing another uncle-nephew rivalry, with debutant Yugendra Pawar challenging his uncle and incumbent legislator Ajit Pawar.
In Gadchiroli, will deteriorating health conditions influence the electoral outcome? The region is caught between the Maoists on one side and the police on the other. Amongst all the political chaos in Maharashtra, the subject of Marathi Asmita or pride has also risen and ebbed in the absence of a strong anchor.
Outlook reporters in Jharkhand reflect on how women remain underrepresented with female candidates constituting only 11 per cent. Promises of empowerment clash with patriarchal attitudes and neglect of tribal women, leaving a huge gap in development.
Another report notes how if the BJP manages to win in Jharkhand, it will be the third mineral-rich state after Odisha and Chhattisgarh that will be in the party’s kitty.
The next issue also delves into the fast-changing political landscape in the US after Republican Donald Trump won the election in a landslide victory, along with news from Azerbaijan where the current climate conference COP29 is taking place.