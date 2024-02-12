Who Is Sagarika Ghose, Journalist Named As Rajya Sabha Candidate By TMC

The Trinamool Congress declared journalist Sagarika Ghose, party leader Sushmita Dev, and two others as their candidates for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections in West Bengal. The elections for the five Rajya Sabha seats from the state are scheduled for February 27.

The party in a post on X wrote, "We are pleased to announce the candidature of @sagarikaghose, @SushmitaDevAITC, @MdNadimulHaque6 and Mamata Bala Thakur for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections."

It also added, "We extend our heartfelt wishes to them and may they work towards upholding Trinamool's enduring legacy of indomitable spirit and advocacy for the rights of every Indian."