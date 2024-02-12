Who Is Sagarika Ghose, Journalist Named As Rajya Sabha Candidate By TMC

The Trinamool Congress declared journalist Sagarika Ghose, party leader Sushmita Dev, and two others as their candidates for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections in West Bengal. The elections for the five Rajya Sabha seats from the state are scheduled for February 27.
The party in a post on X wrote, "We are pleased to announce the candidature of @sagarikaghose, @SushmitaDevAITC, @MdNadimulHaque6 and Mamata Bala Thakur for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections."
It also added, "We extend our heartfelt wishes to them and may they work towards upholding Trinamool's enduring legacy of indomitable spirit and advocacy for the rights of every Indian."
Who Is Sagarika Ghose?
Sagarika Ghose is a journalist, columnist and author. She has written books namely `Indira,India’s Most Powerful PM’ and ‘Vajpayee: India's Most Loved PM' which are the biographies of the political stalwarts. She has also written ‘Why I Am A Liberal' along with two other novels.
Ghose has worked at the BBC World, Times Of India, CNN IBN Network, The Indian Express and Outlook throughout her journalistic career.
She has received prestigious awards in journalism that includes C. H Mohammad Koya National Journalism Award and the Best Anchor Award from the Indian Television Academy.
Ghose did her Bachelor's degree in History from St. Stephen's College in Delhi. Ghose obtained a Rhodes scholarship to Oxford University, where she finished her MA degree in Modern History.
She is married to journalist Rajdeep Sardesai.
She is the daughter of Bhaskar Ghose who is former Secretary of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (1993-1995) and former Director General of Doordarshan (1986–1988).
Advertisement
After the announcement of her candidature by TMC, Ghose claimed that she was inspired by the party matriarch Mamata Banerjee for her 'formidable courage'.
In a post on X, Ghose wrote, "I am delighted and honoured to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the @AITCofficial. I remain inspired by the formidable courage of @MamataOfficial, India's only woman chief minister."
She further added, "My commitment to constitutional democratic values remains unflinching."