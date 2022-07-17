Who Is Margaret Alva, The Joint Opposition Candidate For Vice Presidential Polls

Seventeen Opposition parties on Sunday announced Margaret Alva as their joint candidate for the upcoming vice presidential election.

Making the announcement, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said the decision is unanimous among the 17 parties and they are trying to secure further support.

He said, "Seventeen parties are on board for this unanimous decision. Our collective thinking is Alva will file VP nomination on Tuesday. We are trying to contact Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal. Last time they supported our joint presidential candidate."

Pawar made the announcement in a meeting held at his residence in Delhi a day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced Jagdeep Dhankhar as BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) vice presidential candidate.

Alva is a former governor, a former Union minister, and a five time Member of Parliament.

Early life and political entry

Margaret Alva was born on April 14, 1942 in Mangalore in Karnataka.

Alva is an advocate by profession. She studied at Mt. Carmel College and Government Law College, Bangalore.

Alva has also been associated with trade unions.

Alva began her political career in 1969 as the only woman block president of the Congress party in Karnataka, according to her biography on Rajasthan Raj Bhavan's website.

In 1972, Alva became the head of Congress women's wing in Karnataka. Soon, she became the General Secretary of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

In 1974, Alva was elected to Rajya Sabha at the age of 32. It would be her first of the four terms in Rajya Sabha. Her fifth term as an MP would be in the Lok Sabha in 1999.

Margaret Alva's political journey

In her 30 years in the Parliament, Margaret Alva held several appointments and served ministerial tenures.

In 1984, Alva was appointed Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in Rajiv Gandhi's government. She later moved to the Ministry of Human Resource Development in charge of Youth Affairs and Sports, Women and Child Development, according to the Rajasthan Raj Bhavan.

In 1991, was appointed Union Minister of State for Personnel, Pensions, Public Grievances and Administrative Reforms. She also briefly served as Minister for Science and Technology.

In 1999, Alva was elected to Lok Sabha from Kanara constituency.

In 2004, Alva was appointed to the post of General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee for five years.

On the completion of her tenure as AICC General Secretary, Alva was appointed as the Governor of Uttarakhand in 2009.

Additionally, Alva also served as the Coordinator in the Congress President's office for two years and as the National Convenor of the Mahila Congress.

Margaret Alva's work for women, children

In 1989, Alva presided over a core group appointed by the Government of India to draft a Perspective Plan for Women to detail development strategies for women, according to the Uttarakhand Raj Bhavan. It further notes that these strategies have since served as the blue print for policies adopted by the central and state governments.

It also notes that Alva has represented India at all the major United Nations conferences during the Decade for Women.

Alva represented India at meetings of the Commission on the Status of Women at the UN In 1999. She also served on the Expert Group set up by UNICEF to draft a country code on the rights of the child.

Alva served in all the four major Committees that involved women's rights, according to the Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha website. These committees are:

The Dowry Prohibition Act (Amendment) Committee

The Marriage Laws (Amendment) Committee

The Equal Remuneration Review Committee

The 84th Constitution Amendment bill Joint Select Committee for 33 per cent reservation for women in local bodies

It further noted that Alva served as Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Empowernment of Women during 1999-2004.

Alva also served in the National Committee for Child Labour. She was also the Vice Chairperson of the National Children's Board.

Margaret Alva's governor tenures

Margaret Alva's first tenure as a governor was in Uttarakhand in 2009.

From Uttarakhand, Alva moved to Rajasthan in 2012. In Rajasthan, Alva was active in monitoring and making suggestions on the status of tribals in the state.

The Rajasthan Raj Bhavan's website noted that Alva set up a Tribal Cell in Raj Bhawan, Jaipur and visited most of the tribal districts of Rajasthan. It further noted that Alva communicated her suggestions on tribal development issues to the state government for follow-up action on the Tribal Sub Plan.

In 2014, Alva was given additional charge of Gujarat governor. Later, she also held additional charge as Goa governor.

A story in India Today in 2014 noted that Alva was the only Congress-led UPA era governor to complete her tenure under the newly elected Narendra Modi government.

"Besides, she grew in stature too after a change in government at the Centre after she was given additional charge of Gujarat and later of Goa which she still holds. This indicates that the NDA considers her friendly," noted India Today.

It further reported that Alva refused to be a rubber-stamp governor and was vocal on tribal and development works' issues.

India Today noted, "She has refused to be a rubber stamp and has been active in asserting her powers to take care of tribal welfare and universities and pointing out flaws of the state government during the Congress regime in Rajasthan. Even after the BJP came to power in state and the Centre, she wrote to the government pointing out flaws in the Jaipur-Delhi national highway."