National

Who Is Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh? New Chief Of Air Staff With More Than 5,000 Hrs Of Flying Experience

As the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Singh's main goals are to acquire new fighter planes and continue modernizing the air force to address ongoing national security challenges, including the ongoing border dispute with China in eastern Ladakh.

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh
Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Photo: X/@IndiaCoastGuard
info_icon

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Monday assumed charge as new chief of the Indian Air Force, succeeding incumbent Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari.

Air Chief Marshal Singh, who is an accomplished fighter pilot with more than 5,000 hours of flying experience, was serving as Vice Chief in his previous assignment.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari retired from service after helming the force for three years.

Responsibility Of Chief Of Air Staff

As the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Singh's main goals are to acquire new fighter planes and continue modernizing the air force to address ongoing national security challenges, including the ongoing border dispute with China in eastern Ladakh.

Another important task for him would be to focus on the theaterisation plan as the government looks at rolling out the ambitious reform initiative.

What Is Amiss For India’s Air Force In The Political Slugfest On Rafale Deal - null
What Is Amiss For India’s Air Force In The Political Slugfest On Rafale Deal

BY Air Marshal (retd.) Anil Chopra

Who Is Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh?

Education & Early Life

Born on October 27, 1964, Air Chief Marshal Singh was commissioned into the fighter pilot stream of the Indian Air Force in December 1984.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College and National Defence College.

Achievements

The air officer is a qualified flying instructor and an experimental test pilot with more than 5,000 hours of flying experience on a variety of fixed and rotary wing aircraft.

Air Chief Marshal Singh has commanded an operational fighter squadron and a frontline air base.

As a test pilot, he led the MiG-29 upgrade project management team at Moscow.

He was also the project director (flight test) at National Flight Test Centre and was tasked with flight testing of the Light Combat Aircraft, Tejas.

Air Chief Marshal Singh has taken charge of the IAF amid concerns over delays in supply of LCA Tejas-Mark 1A variant to the force by state-run aerospace giant Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).

Tejas Fighter Jet - null
Indian Air Force All Set To Get 97 More Tejas Fighter Jets, 156 Helicopters As Government Approves Massive Defence Deal

BY Outlook Web Desk

The officer has held important staff appointments of Air Defence Commander at South Western Air Command and Senior Air Staff Officer at Eastern Air Command.

Prior to assuming the charge of Vice Chief of the Air Staff in February last year, he was the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Air Command.

The Air Chief Marshal is a recipient of the Param Vishisht Seva Medal and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal. He is known as a fitness enthusiast who also plays squash.

In his long and distinguished service spanning nearly 40 years, he has served in a variety of command, staff, instructional and foreign appointments.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India U-19 Vs Australia U-19 Youth Test: IND Dominate AUS On Day 1 With Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Unbeaten 81
  2. Canada Vs Oman Live Score, 2024 T20I Tri-Series: CAN In Spot Of Bother After Losing Three Quick Wickets
  3. Canada Vs Oman Toss Update, T20I Tri-Series: OMA Field First - Check Playing XIs
  4. South Korea Vs Philippines Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 6
  5. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Record Run Rate Sees India Keep Result Alive In Bangladesh Test
Football News
  1. UEFA Champions League: Sahin Warns Dortmund Against Underestimating Celtic
  2. Real Madrid's Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois Sustains Adductor Injury In Derby Draw
  3. Antoine Griezmann Announces Retirement: France Great Bids Farewell To International Football
  4. Serie A: Conte Warns Napoli 'Far Away' From Scudetto Despite Strong Start
  5. Premier League: Ten Hag 'Not Thinking' About Being Sacked As Man Utd Suffer Spurs Humiliation
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Karen Khachanov To Set Up Daniil Medvedev Clash In Semi-Final
  2. China Open: Coco Gauff Storms Into Fourth Round With Record-Breaking Win
  3. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Already Targeting Next Landmark After 200th Career Win
  4. China Open: Alcaraz Brings Up 200th Career Win By Defeating Griekspoor
  5. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Found Matters 'Mentally Tough' Against Roman Safiullin
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook's Ashwani Sharma Talks to People in Jammu Ahead of Polling
  2. PM Modi Dials Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu As Tensions Escalate In Middle East
  3. J&K Assembly Elections: Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi speaks to Outlook Ubeer Naqushbandi
  4. RG Kar Medical College Rape: SC Calls Bengal Govt 'Tardy', Seeks Report On NTF Progress; Next Hearing On Oct 14
  5. Karnataka HC Stays Probe Against Nirmala Sitharaman In Electoral Bonds Scheme Case
Entertainment News
  1. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  2. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  3. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
  4. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  5. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
US News
  1. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  2. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  3. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  4. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
World News
  1. Where Is Yahya Sinwar? Hamas Leader's Image At IDF Briefing Stirs Questions
  2. With Freedom Party's Win In Austria, Far-Right Surge Strengthens Across Europe | Explained
  3. South Korea To Criminalise Watching Or Possessing Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Under New Law
  4. Japan's Likely Next Leader Shigeru Ishiba Calls Election For October 27
  5. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
Latest Stories
  1. South Korea To Criminalise Watching Or Possessing Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Under New Law
  2. United Arab Emirates Vs United States Highlights, Namibia T20I Tri-Series: USA Beat UAE By 15 Runs
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. SCO-W Vs SL-W, ICC Women's T20 WC 2024 Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. India Receives Final Price For 26 Rafale Marine Jet Deal. Here's What We Know
  6. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: Ravichandran Ashwin Takes Two Wickets As Bangladesh Trail By 26 Runs In Second Innings
  7. Pisces October 2024 Horoscope: Check Out Your Monthly Horoscope Based On Your Sign
  8. Aquarius October 2024 Horoscope: Check This Month's Predictions According To Your Zodiac Sign