Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
When Government Fails, Opposition Has To Clear ED ‘Exam’, Says Akhilesh Yadav

'The meaning of ED is now ‘Examination in Democracy’. In politics, the opposition is required to clear this exam. When the government fails, it announces this exam.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav PTI photo

Updated: 15 Jun 2022 1:35 pm

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday dubbed the Enforcement Directorate as “Examination in Democracy” and said in politics the opposition is required to clear “this exam” when the government fails. He said those who are “prepared” are not afraid of any examination.

"The meaning of ED is now ‘Examination in Democracy’. In politics, the opposition is required to clear this exam. When the government fails, it announces this exam. Those who have prepared well are neither afraid of written-reading exam nor verbal exam...And you should never be afraid," Yadav tweeted in Hindi. His reaction comes amid the ongoing questioning of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by the ED in the National Herald case. 


(With PTI Inputs)

