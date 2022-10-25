WhatsApp Down For Thousands Of Users, People Unable To Send Or Receive Message; Meta Says 'Working On It'

WhatsApp, one of the major medium of communication is down for thousands of users across India. The communication app is owned by Meta who also owns Facebook.

Currently, thousands of users in India are unable to send and receive the messages.

Acknowledging the issue, Meta spokesperson told Reuters, "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible."

The problem was first identified around 12.07 pm and by 1 pm, several others also reported having problems. It is now not only in India, users from Italy and France have also reported issues. In most of the cases the issue lies in sending messages and in a few cases severe disruptions have been noted.

Outlook has confirmed that it is happening both in the group chats and the personal chats. However, everybody is not suffering out of the same as it has been working in a few devices.

Outage detection website DownDetector also has confirmed that thousands of users are unable to use the app. The affected regions are Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and major cities.

So I was blaming my WiFi but actually I got to check on Twitter that the WhatsApp is down. @WhatsApp#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/43tuT6cyol — Mohsin Shafique (@Mohsinkhan7__) October 25, 2022

With the issue getting widely reported, memes started floating across social media. One of them shows that the other communication apps are running ahead while WhatsApp is falling down.

(The story will be updated as we receive more information)