What TMC, DMK, And Congress Said Following BJP Minister’s CAA Statement

‘As Long As I Am Alive…’: TMC Hits Back

Following Thakur’s statement, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lambasted the BJP for raising the CAA issue ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, asserting that she will never allow its implementation in the state during her lifetime.

Speaking at a public distribution programme at Raiganj in Uttar Dinajpur district, she alleged that the BJP “opportunistically raised” the issue of the CAA ahead of the upcoming elections.

“With elections approaching, the BJP has again raked up the CAA issue to reap political benefits. But let me make it very clear that as long as I am alive, I will not allow its implementation in West Bengal,” Banerjee affirmed, echoing sentiments expressed on the previous day.