What Is The Case Against Mahua Moitra For Alleged 'Derogatory' Remarks Against NCW Chief?

How Has Mahua Moitra Responded?

After the NCW took legal action against Mahua Moitra for her remarks about NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma, Moitra challenged the Delhi Police to act immediately on suo moto orders. In a post on X, she stated, "Come on Delhi Police please take action immediately on these suo moto orders. Am in Nadia in case you need me in the next 3 days to make a quick arrest." She added, "I Can Hold My Own Umbrella."