Thursday, Apr 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

West Bengal Received Rs 3.42 Lakh Crore Investment Proposal At Business Summit: Mamata Banerjee

Around 40 lakh jobs will be created when these investments are made, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal Received Rs 3.42 Lakh Crore Investment Proposal At Business Summit: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Apr 2022 4:32 pm

Investment proposals worth Rs 3.42 lakh crore were received by West Bengal in this year's business summit, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday.

Addressing the valedictory session of the Bengal Global Business Summit, she said that a total of 137 Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) and Letters of Intent (LoI) were signed for the investments.

Around 40 lakh jobs will be created when these investments are made, she said.

Related stories

Flipkart Opens E-Commerce Fulfilment Centre In West Bengal

Adani Group To Invest Rs 10,000 Crore In West Bengal In Next 10 Years

Mamata Banerjee Urges Governor To Ask Centre ‘Not To Disturb’ Industrialists Using Central Agencies

A task force will be set up under the chief secretary for speedy implementation of these projects, she added.

Sectoral committees for agriculture and allied services, MSME, exports, services sector and tourism were also set up at the summit.

These committees, co-chaired by industrialists, will meet once a month. These committees will give policy suggestions to create more jobs and attract investments, the chief minister said.

The business summit was attended by 4,300 participants from 42 countries, she said.

The chief minister announced that the next business summit will be held from February 1 to 3, 2023.

In the last five editions of the summit, the state had attracted investment proposals worth Rs 12 lakh crore, which are in various stages of progress, having the potential to create 1.5 crore jobs.

Tags

National West Bengal West Bengal Government West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Bengal Global Business Summit Bengal Global Business Summit 2022 Investments Job Opportunities West Bengal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

IPL 2022 Points Table: Can CSK Arrest Slide Against MI At DY Patil Stadium?

IPL 2022 Points Table: Can CSK Arrest Slide Against MI At DY Patil Stadium?