West Bengal: Adhir Ranjan Slams Lawlessness, Demands CBI Probe For Councillor's Killing

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday demanded a court-monitored CBI probe into the killing of party councillor Tapan Kandu and the mysterious death of student activist Anis Khan in West Bengal.



A four-time Congress councillor of Jhalda Municipality in West Bengal's Purulia district, Kandu was shot dead on Sunday.



Raising the issues during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Chowdhury alleged the Trinamool Congress, the ruling party in West Bengal, was involved in the murder of Kandu in collusion with a section of the police.



About the death of 18-year old Khan last month, Chowdhury, who is also the state Congress chief, claimed that elections can no longer be held independently in the state amid the prevailing "lawlessness".



"I demand a court-monitored CBI inquiry into the murder of Kandu and Khan. I urge the Human Rights Commission, Scheduled Caste Commission and the Minorities Commission that they also demand such an inquiry," Chowdhury said.



Anis Khan's family members have alleged that he was pushed off the second floor of their residence at Amta in Howrah district on the night of February 18 by four people with one donning a police uniform and the others wearing the dress of civic volunteers.

Soon after Kandu's killing on Sunday, the state unit of Congress had blamed TMC for it in a tweet.

INC councillor Tapan Kandu, who won the #JhaldaMunicipality election in #Purulia along with his wife, was shot in the head & taken to Ranchi in critical condition.



This has been done by TMC goons.@adhirrcinc @NepalMahata_INC @RahulGandhi @kcvenugopalmp @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/vP4MlTjHVT — West Bengal Congress (@INCWestBengal) March 13, 2022

With PTI inputs