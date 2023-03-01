Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Well-Planned Cities Will Determine Fate Of Country: PM Modi

Well-Planned Cities Will Determine Fate Of Country: PM Modi

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that well-panned Indian cities will determine the fate of the country.

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 11:36 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that well-panned Indian cities will determine the fate of the country.
    
Addressing a post-Budget webinar on 'Urban Planning, Development, and Sanitation', he said with India urbanising rapidly, it is important to build futuristic infrastructure.
    
"The well-planned cities of India will only determine the fate of India. When planning is better, our cities will become climate resilient and water secure," the prime minister said.
    
He also listed three focus areas for urban planning and development - How to strengthen the urban planning ecosystem in states, how to better utilise expertise available in the private sector for urban planning, and how to develop such Centres of Excellence which take urban planning to the new level. 
    
The government has organised a series of post-budget webinars to seek ideas and suggestions for the effective implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Indian Cities Urban Planning Development Sanitation Union Budget Webinar
