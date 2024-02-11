We Want To Celebrate Yuva Shakti: PM Modi Hails Creators Award Initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the initiative of national creators award, saying it was a great opportunity for the creator community, putting the spotlight on the extraordinary talent across India.

Modi tagged a 'MyGovIndia' post on India's National Creators Award urging people to nominate themselves across 20 plus categories.

"A great opportunity for our creator community, putting the spotlight on the extraordinary talent across India. Whether they are innovating, inspiring, or igniting change, we want to celebrate our Yuva Shakti," Modi said.