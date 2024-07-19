Water Scarcity Protest Turns Violent In North Kashmir’s Baramulla

Meanwhile, slamming Police’s lathicharge on protestors, People’s Conference President, Sajad Lone on his official X handle wrote: "What on earth is happening in Chenabal, Pattan? People are simply registering their protest against the scarcity of water. And what is the response of the JK police? It is as if they are at an encounter site. Can you please start listening to people and render a “supreme sacrifice” of treating humans as humans?"