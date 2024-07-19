Water Scarcity Protest Turns Violent In North Kashmir’s Baramulla

A protest over severe water shortages in North Kashmir's Baramulla district turned violent on Friday, leaving several people injured and vehicles damaged.
The protest began when a group of residents blocked the national highway in the Narbal area to demand action from authorities, who they say have failed to address the water crisis despite repeated pleas.
The blockade, which took place on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway in Mirgund, Pattan, stranded many vehicles, including ambulances. The protest later turned violent, with demonstrators resorting to stone pelting. In response, the police resorted to lathi charge and tear gas shelling.
Amid the chaos, Kashmir BJP's social media incharge advocate Sajid Yousuf Shah's vehicle was also attacked by the violent protestors. Shah's Personal Security Officer (PSO) was wounded in the incident. However, the BJP leader escaped unhurt.
Meanwhile, slamming Police’s lathicharge on protestors, People’s Conference President, Sajad Lone on his official X handle wrote: "What on earth is happening in Chenabal, Pattan? People are simply registering their protest against the scarcity of water. And what is the response of the JK police? It is as if they are at an encounter site. Can you please start listening to people and render a “supreme sacrifice” of treating humans as humans?"
The water crisis in Kashmir valley in many areas has been a persistent problem for years and the administration has done little to address it. Last week, four family members died in Kupwara district while fetching water from a local spring.