Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
Water Metres To Keep Check On Big Consumers In Aurangabad City

In an attempt to curb water scarcity, water metres have been attached to big consumers.

PTI Photo

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 9:18 am

Aurangabad, Jun 13 (PTI) In a bid to conserve water amid scarcity, the big consumers of water will have metres attached to their connections while the civic body will acquire wells with adequate water to provide relief to nearby areas, an official said on Monday.
                

District Collector Sunil Chavan told reporters that Aurangabad city is facing a shortage of 100 MLD water.
                 

"The administration will try to shorten this gap through various means. The city will now get 7.5 MLD of water from the Harsul lake located in north Aurangabad. The administration is also getting 7 lakh liters of water from the historical Naher-e-Ambari. A drive to disconnect the illegal water connections is also undertaken," he said. 

National Water Metres Aurangabad City Wells Conserve Water Water Scarcity Illegal Water Connections Officials Reporters
