National

WATCH | PM Modi Leads the 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony At The Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya

#WATCH | Accompanied by priests and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony as the 'Yajmaan' at the Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya and consecrated the idol of Ram Lalla.