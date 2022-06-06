Monday, Jun 06, 2022
Warm Morning In City, Maximum Likely To Settle At 44 Degrees C

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi as few parts of the Delhi experienced temperatures north of 45 degrees celsius on Sunday.

Heatwave in Delhi Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

Updated: 06 Jun 2022 10:32 am

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated places of Delhi on Monday with the minimum temperature settling at 26.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average The Met office has issued a yellow alert, warning of heatwave conditions in some pockets of the city. 


 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) uses four-color codes -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared), and red (take action) -- for weather warnings. The maximum temperature is likely to rise to 44 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 8.30 AM was recorded at 25 percent. The heatwave tightened its grip on parts of Delhi on Sunday, with the maximum breaching the 45-degree Celsius mark in six localities.
 

At the Safdarjung Observatory, the city's base station, the maximum temperature settled at 44.2 degrees Celsius as against 43.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 42.9 degrees Celsius on Friday. The maximum climbed to 47.3 degrees, seven notches above normal, at Mungeshpur, making it the hottest place in the capital. Pitampura, Najafgarh, Jafarpur, and Ridge recorded a high of 46.6 degrees Celsius, 46.2 degrees Celsius, 46.3 degrees Celsius, 45.1 degrees Celsius, and 45.7 degrees Celsius respectively.

National Heatwave IMD 45-degree Celsius Safdarjung Observatory Yellow Alert Four-color Codes Severe Heatwave New Delhi
