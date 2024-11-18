Waqf Land Disputes: Igniting Communal Fire In Kerala And Karnataka

Additionally, a video circulating on the Catholic YouTube channel claims that the Waqf Board is now asserting rights over approximately 250 acres of land in Taliparamba, Kannur, as well as land owned by a Muslim family in Thalassery, Kannur. For those who want an amicable settlement, the worrying trend is that the property dispute is fuelling communal tension in many places, particularly in Munambam, where 600 families are affected. This locality has a predominantly Christian population. Along with the BJP, Christian fringe groups like CASA (Christian Association for Alliance and Social Action) have been actively trying to stir up the issue.