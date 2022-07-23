Wanted Active Politics But Destiny Had Other Plans, Says CJI NV Ramana

In his most recent remarks, Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana said that he always wanted to join active politics, however, destiny had other plans for him as a career path. He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of ‘Justice SB Sinha Memorial Lecture’ on the topic “Life of a Judge”, organised by the National University of Study & Research in Law, Ranchi.

He recounted, "I was born in a village into an agricultural family and English was introduced in 7th class. After Bsc, My father encouraged me to study law. Then I practiced at magistrate court in Vijayawada. Once again encouraged by my father, I moved to Hyderabad to practice before the Andhra Pradesh High Court. By that time, I had received offer for judgeship. I was practicing in Taluka court to Supreme Court. I was also appointed Additional Advocate General of Andhra Pradesh. I was keen on joining active politics. But destiny had planned otherwise," reports Bar and Bench.

According to Bar and Bench, it was not easy for Ramana to give up on what he had put in so much effort. He went on to break the myth around the 'easy lives' of judges.

He said, "A person who has no connection with the profession cannot even imagine the number of hours that go into preparation. We spend many hours reading the paper-books and making notes for matters listed the next day. Preparation for the next day begins soon after the court rises, and will go on beyond midnight on most days. We continue to work even during weekends and court holidays to do research and author pending judgments. In this process, we miss out on many joys of our lives. Sometimes, we miss out on important family events."



