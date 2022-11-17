Thursday, Nov 17, 2022
VP Dhankhar Interacts With Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee Chairpersons

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar Addressing The Press In Raj Bhavan
VP and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar interacted with chairpersons

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Nov 2022 4:07 pm

Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday interacted with chairpersons of various department-related parliamentary standing committees at his Parliament House complex.

Among those present were BJP leaders Sushil Kumar Modi, Radha Mohan Singh, Rama Devi, Jagdambika Pal, Bhubaneswar Kalita and Brijlal, BJD MP Sujeet Kumar, YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy and the Congress' Shashi Tharoor.

The department-related standing committees are formed to cover various central ministries to strengthen accountability of the government to Parliament.

(With PTI inputs)

