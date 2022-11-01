Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Vivek Joshi Takes Charge As Financial Services Secretary

Under the Ministry of Finance, Vivek Joshi was appointed Secretary of the Department of Financial Services (DFS).

Vivek Joshi Takes Charge As Financial Services Secretary
Vivek Joshi Takes Charge As Financial Services Secretary Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Nov 2022 8:57 pm

Senior bureaucrat Vivek Joshi on Tuesday took charge as the Secretary of the Department of Financial Services (DFS) under the Ministry of Finance.

Joshi replaced Sanjay Malhotra who is slated to take over as Revenue Secretary.

Prior to this appointment, Joshi, a 1989 batch IAS officer of the Haryana cadre, was the Registrar General and Census Commissioner under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

DFS keeps a tab on the functioning of banks, financial institutions, insurance companies, and the National Pension System.

Tags

National Vivek Joshi Financial Services Financial Services Sector Secretary Financial Sector Ministry Of Finance Department Of Financial Services (DFS) Haryana
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material

Chennai Records Highest Rain In Decades, Two Deaths Reported

Chennai Records Highest Rain In Decades, Two Deaths Reported