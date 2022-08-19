Friday, Aug 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Extends Greetings On Janmashtami

May this Janmashtami bring peace, harmony & happiness in our lives, the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Jagdeep Dhankhar. 

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Aug 2022 10:03 am

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday extended greetings on the occasion of Janmashtami, saying the teachings of Lord Krishna in the Bhagvad Gita have been a great source of inspiration for humanity.

Shri Krishna, the vice president said, is the epitome of divine love, supreme beauty and eternal happiness.

Related stories

Vice President Visits Site Of New Parliament Building

PM Modi Meets Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar Raj Ghat Ahead Of Swearing In Ceremony

"His timeless teachings in the Bhagavad Gita have been a great source of inspiration for humanity.May this Janmashtami bring peace, harmony & happiness in our lives," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Dhankhar. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Janmashtami Lord Krishna Bhagvad Gita Shri Krishna Vice President Secretariat
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Arjun Kapoor's Statement Over Boycott Trend Irks MP's Home Minister

Arjun Kapoor's Statement Over Boycott Trend Irks MP's Home Minister

Vijender Singh Vs Eliasu Sulley: Preview

Vijender Singh Vs Eliasu Sulley: Preview