Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar Raj Ghat Ahead Of Swearing In Ceremony

Jagdeep Dhankhar, who will be sworn in as the 14th Vice President of India on Thursday afternoon, began his day by visiting Raj Ghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi.

Felt blessed, inspired and motivated to be ever in service of Bharat in serene sublimity of Raj Ghat while paying respects to Pujya Bapu. pic.twitter.com/Uzh85n47LN — Jagdeep Dhankhar Vice-President of India (@jdhankhar1) August 11, 2022

"Felt blessed, inspired and motivated to be ever in service of Bharat in serene sublimity of Raj Ghat while paying respects to Pujya Bapu," Dhankhar tweeted.

Dhankar's oath ceremony will take place at 12.30 pm in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

(With PTI inputs)

