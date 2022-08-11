Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar Raj Ghat Ahead Of Swearing In Ceremony

Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has been elected as 14th Vice President of India, visited the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Aug 2022 3:28 pm

Jagdeep Dhankhar, who will be sworn in as the 14th Vice President of India on Thursday afternoon, began his day by visiting Raj Ghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi.

"Felt blessed, inspired and motivated to be ever in service of Bharat in serene sublimity of Raj Ghat while paying respects to Pujya Bapu," Dhankhar tweeted.

Dhankar's oath ceremony will take place at 12.30 pm in Rashtrapati Bhavan. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Related stories

Jagdeep Dhankar To Take Oath As India's 14th Vice President Today

Tamil Nadu Governor, CM Stalin Greet Jagdeep Dhankar

This Republic Day Pledge For Free, Fair Elections In Bengal: Governor Jagdeep Dhankar

Tags

National India Delhi Raj Ghat Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Vice President Of India Jagdeep Dhankhar Swearing-in Ceremony Bharat
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Highlights: India Finishes 4th With 22 Gold Medals

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Highlights: India Finishes 4th With 22 Gold Medals