Himachal: Body Of Chennai Ex-Mayor’s Son Fished Out Of River 9 Days After Road Mishap

Body of former Chennai City Mayor Saidai Duraisamy’s son was recovered from the Sutlej river on Monday, nine days after the car he was travelling in plunged into the river in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh.
Vetri Duraisamy (45), a Tamil film director, was travelling from Shimla to Spiti when his vehicle met with an accident on February 4 and was missing since then.
While a co-passenger, Gopinath, was rescued and is undergoing treatment, the car driver, Tenzin, was found dead, an indiatoday.in report mentioned.
Former Chennai mayor Saidai Duraisamy had also offered a reward of Rs 1 crore for information on his son Vetri Duraisamy's whereabouts.
According to the report, police officials during the search found traces of human brain matter near the riverside. The human brain matter were collected for testing and DNA profiling to determine if they belonged to Vetri.
Multiple teams, including Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) Uttarakhand, and district police officials, were pressed into service for search operations.
Vetri's body was eventually located on Monday by a team of divers from the Mahin Nag Association, around 3 km from the accident site, the report mentioned. The body was transported to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGCMH) in Shimla for postmortem before being handed over to the family.