Uttarakhand CM Dhami Provides Rs 25 Lakh Financial Aid To Slain Receptionist's Family

Bhandari (19) worked as a receptionist at a resort in Yamkeshwar of Pauri district. She was allegedly killed by resort owner Pulkit Arya and his two accomplices near Rishikesh for refusing to provide "special services" to the guests. 

Uttarakhand Chief Minster Pushkar Singh Dhami
Uttarakhand Chief Minster Pushkar Singh Dhami PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Sep 2022 2:37 pm

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday announced a financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Ankita Bhandari, the receptionist whose killing, allegedly by her employer, sparked public outrage in the state.

He also assured her family that the case would be heard in a fast track court. "The state government is with Ankita's family. We will extend all help to them. The case is being probed by an SIT (Special Investigation Team). The investigation will be conducted impartially and completed as soon as possible," the Chief Minister said.  

It will be ensured that the killers get the harshest punishment so that it serves as a deterrent for criminals in the future, he added. Bhandari (19) worked as a receptionist at a resort in Yamkeshwar of Pauri district. She was allegedly killed by resort owner Pulkit Arya and his two accomplices near Rishikesh for refusing to provide "special services" to the guests. 

Arya is the son of former minister Vinod Arya, who was expelled from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after his son's name cropped up in the case. The money is being paid to Bhandari's father Virendra Singh Bhandari from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund, said Additional Secretary Navneet Pandey.

(With PTI inputs)

