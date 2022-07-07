Uttar Pradesh: Hindu Outfit Member Claims Threat To Life, Case Registered

A member of a right wing Hindu outfit has claimed threat to his life for supporting the now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s remarks over Prophet Mohammed, police said on Thursday. Police have lodged an FIR and initiated investigation. In his complaint to police, Mohit Raj of the Hindu Samaj Party claimed that he has received several threats through phone calls and text messages for supporting Sharma.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shiv Raj said, "Based on the complaint received from Raj, an FIR was lodged at the Paraspur police station. One Abdulla has been named in the FIR while others are unidentified. The case is being looked into." In his complaint, Raj alleged that Abdullah called him on July 3 and threatened to behead him next week. He Mohit has also sought police protection.

Sharma has been facing flak following her statement over Prophet Mohammad during a news debate.

(With PTI Inputs)