Friday, Jun 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Uttar Pradesh Government Initiates Termination Proceedings Against Doctor For Ill-Treating Patient

The license to practice has been terminated from a doctor in Uttar Pradesh for ill-treating a patient.

Uttar Pradesh Government Initiates Termination Proceedings Against Doctor For Ill-Treating Patient
Representative image for doctors AP/PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jun 2022 8:28 am

A video purportedly showing a government doctor checking an ailing woman on a rickshaw by the roadside instead of providing her a stretcher and admitting her to hospital has gone viral, following which the government has initiated proceedings to terminate him from service.


According to officials, the woman exhibited symptoms of HIV and her son-in-law carried her to the MMG District Hospital here in the rickshaw for anti-retroviral therapy. They were accompanied by the woman's husband and children.


However, Dr Sheel Verma attended to her in the rickshaw itself and referred her to Meerut Medical College. The incident took place on Wednesday, the officials said.


 As the video went viral, Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak ordered Chief Medical Officer Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar to get an inquiry conducted into the incident.


 Chief Medical Superintendent Manoj Kumar Chaturvedi, who conducted the inquiry on Thursday, said a report seeking Dr Verma's termination has been sent to the government, while ward boy Mayank, who accompanied the doctor, has already been sacked.

Tags

National District Hospital Exhibit Symptoms Ill-treatment Uttar Pradesh Government Termination Rikshaw Puller Ailing Meerut Medical College
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Did Switzerland Really Approve The Use Of 3-D Printed Suicide Pods?

Did Switzerland Really Approve The Use Of 3-D Printed Suicide Pods?

64% Of Firms In India Expect Labour Code Change To Impact P&L, Says Study

64% Of Firms In India Expect Labour Code Change To Impact P&L, Says Study