Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022 Ground Report: Watch The Punditry On Politics

As Uttar Pradesh gears up for Assembly elections 2022 starting from February 10, Outlook spoke to people at Prayagraj to gauge the fervour of the polls.

Outlook reporter Mayank Jain came across Lallu Dom and his friend Nishad in Prayagraj. While Nishad supports BSP supremo Mayawati, Lallu thinks politics is just a selfish thing and "no politician works for the poor." He says no politician helped him during tough times.







"For us, the election is just like giving a donation to a political party. All we know is earn, eat and enjoy," said Lallu.

In Prayagraj's Meja village, 71-year-old Shiv Sagar Yadav indulged in punditry over paan. He thinks Paan has dual qualities — it works as a mouth freshener and provides intoxication and is a 'huge fan' of it.



Watch the two videos from Uttar Pradesh below to watch Lallu Dom being nudged to sing a song and Shiv Sagar Yadav's take on people who eat paan.