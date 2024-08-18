UP: 10 Killed, Several Injured After Bus-Tempo Collision In Bulandshahr

An accident between a bus and a pickup truck has killed around 10 people and injured many in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr.
As per local reports, around 22 passengers were headed towards Shikarpur in a pickup truck on Sunday morning. The accident occurred after a private bus, travelling at high speed, crashed into the truck while trying to overtake it on the Meerut-Badaun highway.
Speaking to reporters, DM Bulandshahr Chandra Prakash Singh confirmed the incident and stated that the "accident happened due to a severe collision between a private bus and a pickup truck...Many people are seriously injured."
This is a developing story...