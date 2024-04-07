'Upvas Diwas': AAP Leaders To Fast Together Today In Delhi, Punjab To Protest Against Kejriwal's Arrest

The Aam Aadmi Party has decided to hold a day-long fast or 'Upvas Diwas' on Sunday in order to protest against the arrest of their party leader and the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal.
Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai announced on Saturday that a united show of support would involve a gathering of followers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and Khatkar Kalan in Punjab, the birthplace of the revered freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh.
During this event, AAP leaders and party members will participate in a large-scale hunger strike.
Preparation for AAP's 'Upvas Diwas'
A temporary structure has been built with carpets laid for the 'Upvas Diwas' observation on Sunday in Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
Upwas Divas in Punjab
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann along with AAP MLAs and volunteers will participate in the mass fast in Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.
AAP MLA Dinesh Chadha told the media on Saturday that the Punjab chief minister and the ruling party's legislators will sit on a fast at Khatkar Kalan in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district on April 7 in the fight to save democracy.
He also appealed to the people of Punjab to take part in the fast.
Gopal Rai on 'Upwas Divas'
During a press conference Gopal Rai also mentioned that the community fasting will observed simultaneously in 25 states across India.
He also added that, "key international hubs including New York, Boston, Toronto, Washington DC, Melbourne, and London, supporters will extend their support to Kejriwal through community fasting."
Rai urged people who are against the arrest of Kejriwal and who wish to protect the democracy of the country to join in organized fasts at different places such as homes, villages, neighborhoods, block headquarters, tehsils, districts, and state capitals.
He also suggested people to come together in prayer or listen to the devotional songs like 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' on YouTube as a way to show support and unity with Kejriwal.
Rai said, "You can sing it collectively. Together, we will pray for Kejriwal to receive strength and fight against tyranny while he is in jail. We can fight to bring the truth to light."
Kejriwal, who is also the AAP national convener, was arrested last month by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. He had been sent to judicial custody till April 15.