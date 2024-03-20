National

UP's Mathura Drenched In Colours Of 'Lathmar Holi' Celebrations | In Pics

Uttar Pradesh Mathura was drenched in colours as thousands gathered there for the famous Holi celebration, which begins a few days prior to Holi. In the famed 'lathmar' Holi men get a ritual beating by the women during. Ritually, men from Nandgaon try to drench the Barsana women, who then reciprocate by attacking the men with sticks.

P
Photo Webdesk
March 20, 2024
March 20, 2024
       
Lathmar Holi Celebration | Photo: PTI

Women from Barsana beat men from Nandgaon during Lathmar Holi celebration, in Barasana near Mathura.

1/11
Lathmar%20Holi%20Celebration
Lathmar Holi Celebration | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

People during the Lathmar Holi celebrations at Nandgaon, in Mathura district.

Advertisement
2/11
Lathmar%20Holi%20Celebration
Lathmar Holi Celebration | Photo: AP/Kabir Jhangiani
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Women play Lathmar holi with men of Barsana village in Nandgoan village, 115 kilometers (70 miles) south of New Delhi.

Advertisement
3/11
Lathmar%20Holi%20Celebration
Lathmar Holi Celebration | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

People during the Lathmar Holi celebrations at Nandgaon, in Mathura district.

4/11
Lathmar%20Holi%20Celebration
Lathmar Holi Celebration | Photo: AP/Kabir Jhangiani
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Women play Lathmar holi with men of Barsana village in Nandgoan village, 115 kilometers (70 miles) south of New Delhi.

Advertisement
5/11
Lathmar%20Holi%20Celebration
Lathmar Holi Celebration | Photo: AP/Kabir Jhangiani
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

People smeared with colors play Holi at Nandagram temple in Nandgoan village, 115 kilometers (70 miles) south of New Delhi.

Advertisement
6/11
Lathmar%20Holi%20Celebration
Lathmar Holi Celebration | Photo: AP/Kabir Jhangiani
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Villagers from Barsana and Nandgaon smeared with colors play Lathmar Holi at Nandagram temple in Nandgoan village, 115 kilometers (70 miles) south of New Delhi.

Advertisement
7/11
Lathmar%20Holi%20Celebration
Lathmar Holi Celebration | Photo: AP/Kabir Jhangiani
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Villagers from Barsana and Nandgaon smeared with colors play Lathmar Holi at Nandagram temple in Nandgoan village, 115 kilometers (70 miles) south of New Delhi.

8/11
Lathmar%20Holi%20Celebration
Lathmar Holi Celebration | Photo: AP/Kabir Jhangiani
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Villagers from Barsana and Nandgaon smeared with colors play Lathmar Holi at Nandagram temple in Nandgoan village, 115 kilometers (70 miles) south of New Delhi.

9/11
Lathmar%20Holi%20Celebration
Lathmar Holi Celebration | Photo: AP/Kabir Jhangiani
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Villagers from Barsana and Nandgaon smeared with colors play Lathmar Holi at Nandagram temple in Nandgoan village, 115 kilometers (70 miles) south of New Delhi.

10/11
Lathmar%20Holi%20Celebration
Lathmar Holi Celebration | Photo: AP/Kabir Jhangiani
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Villagers from Barsana and Nandgaon smeared with colors play Lathmar Holi at Nandagram temple in Nandgoan village, 115 kilometers (70 miles) south of New Delhi.

11/11
Lathmar%20Holi%20Celebration
Lathmar Holi Celebration | Photo: AP/Kabir Jhangiani
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Villagers from Barsana and Nandgaon smeared with colors play Lathmar Holi at Nandagram temple in Nandgoan village, 115 kilometers (70 miles) south of New Delhi.

Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement