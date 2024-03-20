National

UP's Mathura Drenched In Colours Of 'Lathmar Holi' Celebrations | In Pics

Uttar Pradesh Mathura was drenched in colours as thousands gathered there for the famous Holi celebration, which begins a few days prior to Holi. In the famed 'lathmar' Holi men get a ritual beating by the women during. Ritually, men from Nandgaon try to drench the Barsana women, who then reciprocate by attacking the men with sticks.