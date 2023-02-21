Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
UP Tourism Department Deputy Director Ends Life In Mumbai

On Tuesday in  Mumbai, A senior Uttar Pradesh tourism department official, who had resigned due to work pressure but was asked to continue, allegedly committed suicide police said.

Tourism
UP Tourism Department Deputy Director Ends Life In Mumbai Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Feb 2023 6:05 pm

A senior Uttar Pradesh tourism department official, who had resigned due to work pressure but was asked to continue, allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday in  Mumbai, police said.

Vimlesh Kumar Banarasidas Auditya, deputy director of the Uttar Pradesh tourism department, jumped in the morning from the second floor of the building where he was residing, and suffered serious injuries, an official said.

The building is located in the Tara Gagan housing society in the eastern suburbs of Tilaknagar.

The 59-year-old bureaucrat was rushed to a civic-run hospital in Ghatkopar, where he was declared dead after admission, he said.
His wife Rama told the police her husband was working in the tourism department of the Uttar Pradesh government and posted in Mumbai, where his office was located in the World Trade Centre, said the official.

Due to work pressure and being posted away from his home, Auditya resigned from the position of deputy director two months ago, but the tourism department head office, based in Lucknow,  told him to work till March 31, the official said.

An accidental death report has been registered, he said.

The deceased's wife told the police she has no complaint against anyone, the official said.

