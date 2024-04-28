National

UP: Teen Girl Held Hostage, Raped For 3 Days; Accused Held

On April 21, the girl’s mother filed a complaint with Dhaurahra police in which she accused Aman of forcibly taking away her when she was on her way back home on April 19.

3-year-old Girl Raped, Murdered In UP's Lakhimpur; Third Case In District In 3 Weeks
A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man who held her hostage for three days here, police said on Saturday. 

The accused, Aman (21), has been arrested and sent to jail today, they said.

She alleged that the accused held her daughter captive at his home, raped and assaulted her, police said.

According to the FIR, the girl somehow got free from the captivity and returned home on April 21. Following this they moved to the police.

Initially, a case under sections 343 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult) of the IPC was lodged but after the girl returned home from captivity, section 376 (rape) and the POCSO Act were added to the FIR, Deputy SP Dhaurahra PP Singh said.

The accused was arrested and sent to jail on Saturday, he said, adding that the matter is being investigated.

