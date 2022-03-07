UP Election: Will Loyalty Of Local Communities In Mirzapur Shift From BJP To SP?

As polling has begun in the Mirzapur assembly constituency for Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh elections, all eyes are on the local trading community (Vaishya Samaj). It is well-known that the community largely supports the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, local political observers have predicted a change in vote preference for this election, and say that a significant chunk of Vaishya votes may shift to Kailash Nath Chaurasia of Samajwadi Party (SP).

According to academician, activist and local political observer, Sharad Mehrotra, a section of traders are angry with the incumbent BJP MLA Ratnakar Mishra about demonitization, GST, among other pressing economic issues here. “Things look a little different this time against the backdrop of decreasing business prospects. Demonetisation, GST and declining economic growth have sprung as an electoral issue. There is also palpable anger against the murder of two individuals in the adjacent areas of Gorakhpur and Kasganj,” Mehrotra tells Outlook.

The situation on the ground complies with Mehrotra’s analogy, as disappointment could be felt against the BJP, while the SP was viewed in a positive light. However, mixed opinions prevail among the trading community members. Members of one such social group told Outlook that despite their resentment for the BJP MLA, it does not mean that all the votes from the community will go to SP’s Chaurasia. The impetus on national security could overshadow these concerns, according to Ratnakar Singh, a grocery shop owner at Chowk Market. “Nothing is more important for us than the nation’s security against the jihadis. The BJP government has been prompt in dealing with criminals and eliminating Love Jihadis. We have full faith in the Yogi-Modi government. Whenever significant changes are made, there is collateral damage. We believe in our Prime Minister and remain assured that the economy will revive again and boost our businesses,” said Singh.

However, he pointed at the resentment most traders have against the BJP MLA because of local and pan-India significant economic issues. Meanwhile, on February 3, hundreds of small traders from all over Mirzapur and adjoining areas of Jaunpur, Kachhwa, Gyanpur, and Bhadohi, attended a meeting in support of Chaurasia. The common sentiment that resonated in this meeting was that the traders were unhappy with local BJP MLA because of their declining fortunes. Even Raj Kumar Gupta, chairman of the stationary association of the city, said that this government had betrayed the people’s mandate, and the incumbent Brahmin MLA has also insulted a number of Vaishyas here.