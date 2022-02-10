Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
UP Election 2022 | ‘BJP Govt Necessary To Keep Uttar Pradesh Riot Free’: PM Narendra Modi At Saharanpur

UP Election 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first physical rally at Saharanpur said: ‘the BJP government in the state was required so that the poor continue to get free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh in good hospitals’.

PM Narendra Modi PTI

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 1:23 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that a BJP government was necessary in Uttar Pradesh to keep the state riot-free, keep women free from fear and send criminals to jail.

Addressing his first physical rally in Saharanpur, he said the BJP government in the state was required so that the poor continue to get free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh in good hospitals. 

The BJP government is also needed so that money given under the PM Kisan Yojana keeps going into bank accounts of small farmers, he said.
Modi also took a jibe at rivals and asked should Yogi ji send criminals and mafias to "mahal" (palace) instead of sending them to jails.

