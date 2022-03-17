Thursday, Mar 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

UP Court Allows Sedition Charges In Bulandshahr Violence Case In Which Police Officer Died

Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a local resident Sumit had died of bullet injuries in the violence triggered after cattle carcasses were found outside Chingrawathi village in Bulandshahr.

UP Court Allows Sedition Charges In Bulandshahr Violence Case In Which Police Officer Died
Bulandshahr violence File photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Mar 2022 3:17 pm

A local court has allowed the filing of sedition charge against 36 accused in the 2018 Syana mob violence case in Bulandshahr district in which two people, including a police officer, were killed, officials said on Thursday.
 

Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a local resident Sumit had died of bullet injuries in the violence triggered after cattle carcasses were found outside Chingrawathi village in Bulandshahr.


The police had filed two reports in connection with the case.The first report pertained to inciting the mob to cause violence and causing damage to government property. They had then booked 27 people, including Yogesh Raj, and about 60 unidentified people.


The second report was filed against those involved in cow slaughter.

Related stories

Friends, Relatives Swoop On Police Station To Free Riot-accused In Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr Violence: Main Accused Bajrang Dal Leader Released On Bail

Bulandshahr violence: Mobile Phone Of Killed Cop Recovered From Accused House


Yogesh Raj was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in September 2019 which was opposed in the Supreme Court by Rajni, wife of the slain police officer. 


Yogesh had won the district panchayat member election from Ward No.5 in May 2020. He surrendered to the court of Additional District Judge after his bail was rejected in the Supreme Court in January this year. 


In June 2019, the government had allowed the police to also include sedition charge on the accused. 


Now, the court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge has allowed the police to book the accused under Section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

Tags

National Bulandshahr Uttar Pradesh Sedition Court Violence Cow Slaughter Police Officer UP Police
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

No Seat In UP Where Margin Of Defeat Less Than 200

No Seat In UP Where Margin Of Defeat Less Than 200

Dorn These Beautiful Collection Of Silk Sarees From Bharatsthali

Dorn These Beautiful Collection Of Silk Sarees From Bharatsthali