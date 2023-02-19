Monday, Feb 20, 2023
UP CM Meets People At 'Janata Darshan', Directs Officials To Redress Their Grievances On Priority

UP CM Meets People At 'Janata Darshan', Directs Officials To Redress Their Grievances On Priority

Yogi Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath addressed the Janata Darshan Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 6:37 pm

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Sunday held  'Janata Darshan' and directed the officials to redress people's grievances on priority. During the interaction with about 300 people at the 'Janata Darshan', organised at the Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan, the chief minister said, "Public Health and disposal of grievances of all people is a top priority of the government."

Adityanath took the application of people and handed over to the concerned officials with the instruction of timely and satisfactory disposal of grievances. He listened to the grievances of all people one by one and assured them not to worry about anything with a promise of effective action.

Many people came to the chief minister for financial assistance for medical treatment of serious conditions. He instructed the officials to complete the estimated process with pace and send it to the government so that enough funds could be made available for medical treatment.

"No medical treatment should stop due to lack of money. The government will provide funds to the needy upon receiving estimates immediately," he said. During the interaction, he also enquired about the education of children and gave his blessings to them.

