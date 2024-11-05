National

UP Bypolls: Residents of Dwarkapuri Basti in Sisamau, Kanpur Call for Election Boycott

Residents of Dwarkapuri Basti in Sisamau, Kanpur, have announced a boycott of the upcoming UP bypolls this month. Around 3,000 to 3,500 eligible voters in the area are seeking "property ownership rights," a demand that has long been ignored by authorities. Frustrated by their repeated appeals falling on deaf ears, the residents are demanding that property registration be granted in their names before they consider participating in the elections. The basti is primarily populated by Dalits, who form a key voter base in the Sisamau assembly constituency.