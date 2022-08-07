Sunday, Aug 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Union Minister Anurag Thakur To Visit Kalyan LS Constituency Next Week: Maharashtra BJP leader

A total of 21 Programmes have been planned for Anurag Thakur's Kalyan visit, and it will include meeting people from various walks of life.

undefined
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Wikipedia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Aug 2022 9:41 am

Union Minister Anurag Thakur will visit Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency in Thane district next week and interact with people, Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party vice president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here, he said nine Union ministers will visit 16 Lok Sabha areas in the state.

A total of 21 programmes have been planned for Thakur's Kalyan visit, and it will include meeting people from various walks of life.

Related stories

Congress Protest Can't Turn Truth Into Lies: Anurag Thakur

I&B Minister Anurag Thakur Releases Books Showcasing Rare Pictures Of President Kovind, His Predecessors

TMC Stands For The Mountain Of Corruption: Anurag Thakur

Kalyan Lok Sabha is represented by Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Union Minister Anurag Thakur Kalyan Lok Sabha Constituency Thane District Maharashtra BJP Vice President Chandrashekhar Bawankule Shrikant Shinde Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Hostage-Thrillers That Are A Must Watch If You've Loved ‘A Thursday’

Hostage-Thrillers That Are A Must Watch If You've Loved ‘A Thursday’

Neeraj Bhai Is My Brother: Arshad Nadeem

Neeraj Bhai Is My Brother: Arshad Nadeem