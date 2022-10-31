Monday, Oct 31, 2022
Undertrial Indian National Dies In Bangladesh Jail

At a government hospital here, a 60-year-old Indian national who was under trial for trespassing died from a heart attack overnight. 

Updated: 31 Oct 2022 9:20 pm

A 60-year-old Indian national who was undertrial in Bangladesh on trespassing charges died overnight from a heart attack at a government hospital here, police said. 

Tarek Bain who hailed from Bihar was arrested last year from the western end of the iconic Padma Bridge for “suspicious movement”. 

He was accused of illegal entry into Bangladesh under the Control of Entry Act, of 1952, according to prison officials. 

Bain was shifted to the Gopalganj central jail in January this year from the Shariatpur jail where he was sent after his arrest in July 2021. 

“He died last night at Gopalganj Sadar Hospital, hours after he was rushed to the facility from Gopalganj Jail as he suddenly fell ill,” Jail Superintendent, Obaidur Rahman said. 

The body has been kept at the hospital morgue for an autopsy where doctors said Bain suffered from breathing problems, high blood pressure, and other ailments, according to Rahman. The body would be handed over to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, he said. 

