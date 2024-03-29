Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Lobbies For India’s Support For Peace Talks

Kuleba has come at a time when efforts are on by the Swiss for a peace conference aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war, tentatively slated for June. Ukraine wants India on board, though New Delhi has so far maintained an enigmatic silence on its participation. MEA spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday, “We continue to encourage peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, and remain open to engaging all ways and means that would help achieve this objective.” The Swiss are equally keen to get both India and China to participate in the peace meet to give additional weight to the event. Switzerland as a neutral country and not part of NATO is in a position to host the talks.