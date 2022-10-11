Ujjain: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Mahakal Lok Corridor, Performs Puja At Mahakaleshwar Temple

Prime Ministe Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Mahakal Lok Corridor in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain and dedicated it to the nation.

The Corridor is built around the revered Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, dedicated to Hindu God Shiva. It is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas —representation of Shiva— in India

Modi pressed a remote button to unveil a Shivling replica to dedicate Mahakal Lok to the nation. Amid Vedic chants, Modi unveiled the Shivaling covered in strands of sacred red threads placed below the grand gateway —Nandi Dwar— of Mahakal Lok to mark the inauguration.

Inauguration of Mahakal Corridor by PM @narendramodi

Prior to dedicating the corridor to people, Modi performed puja at the ancient Mahakaleshwar Temple.

A bilingual plaque bearing inscription in Sanskrit and Hindi was also unveiled to mark the inauguration.

Later, Modi also walked in the premises of the Mahakal Lok to see the structures, murals and sculptures in the Mahakal Lok while a number of artists performed along the route in separate groups.

The first phase of the Rs 856-crore Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project is expected to significantly boost tourism in Ujjain. The corridor measures over 900 metres in length and is dotted with 108 ornate sandstone columns in a row which bear decorative trishul design on top and 'mudras' of Lord Shiva. It also has gushing fountains surrounded by artistic sculptures of the deity as well as 53 illuminated murals depicting stories from the Shiv Puran.

Glimpses of the Shri Mahakal Lok in Ujjain which will be dedicated to the nation by PM @narendramodi today.



The grandeur of this place must be seen to be believed.

Modi was attired in traditional dhoti and gamcha (stole) when he entered the sanctum sanctorum of the Lord Mahakaleshwar temple. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia accompanied Modi to the sanctum sanctorum.

Modi entered the sanctum sanctorum alone where a team of priests applied sandalwood paste on his forehead. He performed puja with rituals and amid the chanting of mantras by chief priest Ghanshyam Pujari and others for nearly 20 minutes.

After rituals, Modi meditated for 10 minutes by holding a bel patra (leaves of bel tree), which are considered sacred for Lord Shiv, and a Rudraskh mala in the sanctum sanctorum.

Modi also sat beside Nandi, the sacred bull of Lord Shiv, and performed puja with folded hands for nearly five minutes.

Later, he offered a donation in a special box.

After the puja, Modi took a round of the temple campus accompanied by the chief minister and state governor Mangubhai Patel. He greeted groups of seers with folded hands.

