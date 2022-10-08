Saturday, Oct 08, 2022
Uddhav Thackeray Faction Calls EC Order On Symbol `Injustice'

Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Oct 2022 10:31 pm

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Saturday termed the Election Commission's order barring the rival factions of the party from using the party name and election symbol in the Andheri East assembly bypoll as "injustice."

The poll body should have taken a decision in a holistic manner rather than passing an interim decision for the bypoll, said

Ambadas Danve, Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council owes allegiance to the Thackeray group.
“This is injustice,” he told PTI.

As per the EC's interim order, both the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions would not be able to use the party name and election symbol in the bypoll in Mumbai on November 3.
 
The commission asked them to suggest by Monday three name choices for their groups, and also as many free symbols.
     
The Commission can allocate the name and symbol to both factions from the options submitted.

(Inputs from PTI)

National Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena Election Symbol Eknath Shinde Factions Maharashtra Legislative Council Andheri East Assembly Bypoll Election Commission's Order Rival Factions
